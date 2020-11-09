Memphis, TN Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Tickets for this prehistoric event are limited and must be purchased online.

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – 335 S Hollywood St, Memphis, TN 38104.

Enter via Access 11 located at Early Maxwell and Southern Ave

This is a Drive-Thru event. Tickets are sold on a per-day/per-time slot basis and are valid for one vehicle of up to 8 people. Vehicles must be no bigger than 20 feet long and 8 feet tall. If you would like the flexibility of arriving at any time, you may purchase an “any time” ticket. (Limited QTY available) All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the fairgrounds. FAQ

All purchases are final and cannot be re-scheduled.

 

Location

Date

Time

Book Your Tickets

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 17, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 18, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 21, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 22, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 23, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 24, 2021
Select at checkout

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

April 25, 2021
Select at checkout

Adventure Packs

Each pack includes

Dinosaur Adventure drawstring bag

Dinosaur Adventure T-Shirt Kids S-M-L

(Shirt size selected at event)

Dinosaur Adventure Toy plush

Hatching Dinosaur Egg

Fossil Dig block

Dinosaur Sticker Pack

Cotton Candy Bag

(Dinosaur Adventure may substitute product in each kit.)

Adventure Packs sold separately OR receive two packs + admission with the Family Adventure Pack Ticket.

 

