Enter via Access 11 located at Early Maxwell and Southern Ave
This is a Drive-Thru event. Tickets are sold on a per-day/per-time slot basis and are valid for one vehicle of up to 8 people. Vehicles must be no bigger than 20 feet long and 8 feet tall. If you would like the flexibility of arriving at any time, you may purchase an “any time” ticket. (Limited QTY available) All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the fairgrounds. FAQ
All purchases are final and cannot be re-scheduled.
Each pack includes
Dinosaur Adventure drawstring bag
Dinosaur Adventure T-Shirt Kids S-M-L
(Shirt size selected at event)
Dinosaur Adventure Toy plush
Hatching Dinosaur Egg
Fossil Dig block
Dinosaur Sticker Pack
Cotton Candy Bag
(Dinosaur Adventure may substitute product in each kit.)
Adventure Packs sold separately OR receive two packs + admission with the Family Adventure Pack Ticket.
